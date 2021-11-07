WATCH: Bundoran veteran Shane McGowan happy to be still in senior championship

After a titanic struggles in the senior championship relegation final Bundoran got the better of Termon after extra-time in The Training Centre, Convoy by a one point margin - 0-20 to 1-16.
Among the best performers for Bundoran was veteran Shane McGowan, who has been a lynchpin of their defence for years. He also contributed two points on Saturday evening.
After the game he spoke to Peter Campbell
