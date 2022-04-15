"I danced this one for you nana' - Emily Colangelo, world champion

Emily Colangelo, 17, of Mc Nelis Cunningham School of dancing in Donegal Town has won the world Irish dancing championship a second time.
The dancer is a student at the Rosses Community School and is in her fifth year.
Speaking to Feis TV, she said: "I am just absolutely delighted to have won and I can't thank my teachers enough and friends and family who supported me from home ... I am very, very greatful."
The competition was especially challenging for the world champion dancer having lost her number one supporter, her beloved grandmother days before taking to the stage to defend her hotly-contested title.
She said: "My nana, she was my number one supporter, the funeral was on Monday and I danced the worlds on Wednesday. It was very, very tough on the family but I kept strong and I did this for you so this is one is for you nana."
She spoke about her brother Tomas, four times Ulster champion Irish dancer, and said he is always with her at competitions but is this year in Australia where he is dancing for A Taste of Ireland in Melbourne, at the moment.
