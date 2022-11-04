Search

04 Nov 2022

Two Donegal farmers to feature on TG4 series 'Mná na Talún'

Female farmers Hannah Doherty from Glencolumbkille and Gaoth Dobhair’s Bríd Ní hIcí will feature on a TG4 series later this month, which chronicles their work over the four seasons

Reporter:

Alan Foley

04 Nov 2022 4:22 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Hannah Doherty from Glencolumbkille and Gaoth Dobhair’s Bríd Ní hIcí will feature on a four-part TG4 series later this month documenting a year for female farmers.

‘Mná na Talún’ (Women of the Land) follows female farmers across the four seasons of a single farming year, with Hannah, a young, enterprising sheep farmer based in Burt just next door to the Grianan Ringfort, and Bríd - who aims to be as self-sufficient as possible growing vegetables and keeping pigs and goats on her small-holding in the west of the county - two of the four featured.

Úna Ní Bhroin has spent 20 years building up Beechlawn Organic farm in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, along with her husband Pádraig and Clíona Ní Conghaile raises cattle in the traditional style on the unique landscape of Inis Mór, one of the most important areas of biodiversity in Ireland. 

In the first episode of the series, spring is upon the farmers. Hannah is in the middle of lambing season, the busiest time of the year for her and husband Tommy.  Hannah handles a difficult birth that thankfully results in a safe delivery before she hand feeds the safely delivered lamb.

Bríd is gathering seaweed on the beach; it's a natural fertiliser for use in her polytunnel, and reflects her interest in self-sufficiency and natural farming methods. Her small family of animals – goats and horses, as well as Séamus and Pádraig, two young pigs being reared for their meat - will also be introduced.

The first part in the series will be on TG4 on Wednesday, November 23 at 8:30pm Episode two, a week later, focuses on the work taking place on each of the farms during the summer months before the final two parts will hone in on autumn and winter. The four-part series for TG4 made with the support of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF) was produced by Dearcán Media.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media