LISTEN: The Time Out Podcast marks fiftieth milestone

Lettermacaward man, Tony McGettigan, began a podcast in August 2019 and in recent days weeks marked his triumphant fiftieth podcast.

Over the years, Tony, who now lives in Dungloe, has interviewed people across the county, country and world as part of his The Time Out Podcasts.

To date, he has interviewed Father Brian Darcy, Daniel and Margo O'Donnell, Father Eddie Gallagher and many more wonderful and colourful characters.

On reaching his fiftieth podcast, Tony said: "I've been lucky enough, so far, to have interviewed a lot of inspirational people who have amazing stories to tell. When I started off my podcast in 2019, I didn't really think too much about how many episodes I'd do. Local stories are hard to beat when all is said and done especially because a lot of my listeners are from Donegal."

Mr McGettigan said that his most popular interviews feature local people and that pleases him: "I'm very happy to have reached the milestone of 50 podcasts and would like to thank all those who've followed my journey, so far. I try to include a little bit of everything topic-wise across the episodes. To see and hear everything I've done to date, you can visit thetimeoutpodcast.ie, and I can't forget to mention my good friend Robert Morris, who created my website for me."

Mr McGettigan interviewed the well-known Mick McLoughlin for his milestone fiftieth podcast and the interview is one that is very much listening to. The singer describes his life in Dublin, how his fan base has increased during lockdown and his battle with mental health. Mr McLoughlin also speaks of the period he was homeless in Dublin and how his voice dropped octaves and became synonymous with Dublin.