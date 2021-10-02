Listen: Gallen and MacCumhaill's come out fighting to give themselves hope

Oisin Gallen said it was a case of "do or die" for MacCumhaill's against Bundoran in the Donegal SFC this afternoon.
The Twin Towns outfit had lost to both St Michael's and Glenswilly on narrow margins in the opening two fixtures but with Gallen scoring 1-8 got a 1-13 to 1-7 win over Bundoran to keep their hopes alive. Gallen spoke to Alan Foley afterwards
