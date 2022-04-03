Search

03 Apr 2022

LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh's new manager John McNulty happy to get league points on his visit back to Towney

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

03 Apr 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It was a baptism of fire for John McNulty as he took his new team, Aodh Ruadh, back to his heartland in Towney, Kilcar for the first league game, but against an understrength Kilcar side he went home with two league points.

McNulty didn't celebrate the win too much, but he was happy with the way his new side worked hard and he is looking forward to the next games, which come week after week.

John Mac gets the win in Towney with Aodh Ruadh taking the points in opening league game

Ballyshannon side get win over weakened Kilcar but they needed Peter Boyle to be at his best

He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game  giving his reaction to the win.

