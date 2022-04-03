LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh's new manager John McNulty happy to get league points on his visit back to Towney

It was a baptism of fire for John McNulty as he took his new team, Aodh Ruadh, back to his heartland in Towney, Kilcar for the first league game, but against an understrength Kilcar side he went home with two league points.
McNulty didn't celebrate the win too much, but he was happy with the way his new side worked hard and he is looking forward to the next games, which come week after week.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game giving his reaction to the win.
