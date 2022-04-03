John Mac gets the win in Towney with Aodh Ruadh taking the points in opening league game

Aodh Ruadh pictured before the game
It was a bittersweet return for John McNulty to Towney as his new team Aodh Ruadh overturned a very understrength Kilcar to take the league points.
Kilcar 0-4
Aodh Ruadh 0-9
The conditions were very poor with driving rain and Aodh Ruadh had the elements in the first half and made good use of them.
David Dolan, who led the team out, also led by example, winning some great ball in the difficult conditions. They started without Nathan Boyle while among those missing through injury were Oisin Rooney. Philip Patton has taken a year out while Johnny Gethins is set for overseas duties with the army. Apart from David Dolan, Johnny Gallagher was a real stalwart at centre half-back and Eddie Lynch did a good marking job on Mark McHugh.
Kilcar were short a big number of players including county players Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh while also missing were Eoin McHugh, Ryan McShane and Matthew McClean while Andrew McClean only came on for final 14 minutes.
Kilcar scorers: Mark McHugh 0-3,3f; Daniel Lyons 0-1.
Aodh Ruadh scorers: David Dolan 0-2,1f; Eamonn McGrath, Shane McGrath, Diarmaid McInerney (free), Darren Drummond, Matt Gillespie, Nathan Boyle, Niall Murray 0-1 each.
Kilcar pictured before the game
KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Dylan O'Gara, Barry McGinley, Pauric Carr; Paddy McShane, Brian O'Donnell, Pauric McShane; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh; Oran Doogan, Stephen McBrearty, Eoin Cormack; Conor Doherty, Darragh O'Donnell, Daniel Lyons. Subs: Andrew McClean for P McShane; Ryan O'Donnell for Cormack (both 49)
AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Jason Granaghan, Conor Patton, Colm Kelly; Michael McKenna, Johnny Gallagher, Kyle Murray; Eamonn McGrath, Shane McGrath; Diarmaid McInerney, David Dolan, Gary Carty; Eddie Lynch, Matt Gillespie, Darren Drummond. Subs: Nathan Boyle for Carty (ht); Niall Murray for Drummond (54); Ryan Granaghan for Gillespie (59).
REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)
