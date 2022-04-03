Search

03 Apr 2022

John Mac gets the win in Towney with Aodh Ruadh taking the points in opening league game

Ballyshannon side get win over weakened Kilcar but they needed Peter Boyle to be at his best

John Mac gets the win in Towney with Aodh Ruadh taking the points in opening league game

Aodh Ruadh pictured before the game

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

03 Apr 2022 6:22 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It was a bittersweet return for John McNulty to Towney as his new team Aodh Ruadh overturned a very understrength Kilcar to take the league points.

Kilcar 0-4
Aodh Ruadh 0-9

The conditions were very poor with driving rain and Aodh Ruadh had the elements in the first half and made good use of them.
David Dolan, who led the team out, also led by example, winning some great ball in the difficult conditions. They started without Nathan Boyle while among those missing through injury were Oisin Rooney. Philip Patton has taken a year out while Johnny Gethins is set for overseas duties with the army. Apart from David Dolan, Johnny Gallagher was a real stalwart at centre half-back and Eddie Lynch did a good marking job on Mark McHugh.
Kilcar were short a big number of players including county players Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh while also missing were Eoin McHugh, Ryan McShane and Matthew McClean while Andrew McClean only came on for final 14 minutes.

Peter MacIntyre's Bundoran make winning start to Division 1 at Termon

The visitors had played themselves into a six-point lead only for the Termon to make a fist of it before a Kyle McNulty goal sealed the points


Aodh Ruadh had three points on the board on seven minutes through Shane McGrath, Diarmaid McInerney (free) and David Dolan (free). Kilcar got only two points in the half, the first after Enda McFeely whistled a free off the ball in front of the posts and Mark McHugh did the honours.
Darren Drummond added another point for the visitors while Conor Patton denied Oran Doogan a goal. McHugh had the other Kilcar point also from a free while David Dolan and Eamon McGrath left it 0-6 to 0-2 at the break.
Mark McHugh cut the lead with a free nine minutes into the second half but the Kilcar attacks were laboured, although Peter Boyle was probably the busiest man on the field in the second half. He did well to stop a McHugh long-range free which evaded everyone on 45 minutes.
Daniel Lyons landed a very good point to cut the lead to two on 17 minutes and it looked as if Kilcar would bridge the gap.
But it was Aodh Ruadh who responded with two points in a couple of minutes from Nathan Boyle and Matt Gillespie to leave four in it with seven minutes left.
Peter Boyle was called on to make another great save from Ciaran McGinley before Niall Murray hit the final score to seal the win in the 59th minute.

Kilcar scorers: Mark McHugh 0-3,3f; Daniel Lyons 0-1.
Aodh Ruadh scorers: David Dolan 0-2,1f; Eamonn McGrath, Shane McGrath, Diarmaid McInerney (free), Darren Drummond, Matt Gillespie, Nathan Boyle, Niall Murray 0-1 each.

Kilcar pictured before the game

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Dylan O'Gara, Barry McGinley, Pauric Carr; Paddy McShane, Brian O'Donnell, Pauric McShane; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh; Oran Doogan, Stephen McBrearty, Eoin Cormack; Conor Doherty, Darragh O'Donnell, Daniel Lyons. Subs: Andrew McClean for P McShane; Ryan O'Donnell for Cormack (both 49)

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Jason Granaghan, Conor Patton, Colm Kelly; Michael McKenna, Johnny Gallagher, Kyle Murray; Eamonn McGrath, Shane McGrath; Diarmaid McInerney, David Dolan, Gary Carty; Eddie Lynch, Matt Gillespie, Darren Drummond. Subs: Nathan Boyle for Carty (ht); Niall Murray for Drummond (54); Ryan Granaghan for Gillespie (59).

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media