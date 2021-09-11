4AM drops on Friday

A Donegal / Dublin collaboration is hoping to storm the music world.

Inishowen DJ and producer, Ois Bosh, and Dublin vocalist, Noah Scolard, have collaborated on a track called ‘4AM’. The release has been signed by UK record label, Deevu Records, and it drops on Friday, September 17, 2021

4AM is a track with a commercial dance-house vibe to it. It is resonant of vibes created by world renown and Swiss artist, EDX.

This is not Bosh’s first connection with Deevu. His last release ‘Cover It Up’ was snapped up just over a year ago. The track went onto rack up some massive success across Ireland and Britain. It was featured on BBC Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM, IRADIO and Cool FM. The track recently passed a million plays, which Bosh described as "a thing of dreams".

The Muff artist’s collaboration is with 17-year-old Dublin singer & songwriter, Noah Scolard. Noah has written and produced two originals thus far and has appeared on TG Lurgan’s single, 'Bogadh Ar Aghaidh'. TG Lurgan is an worldwide known Irish music project set up by Connemara summer school, Coláiste Lurgan, to recreate popular songs in Irish.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Ois Bosh said 2019 was "an incredible year".

He said: "I was a regular in local venues in Donegal. I got the opportunity to play some of Ireland's biggest festivals and venues, including Electric Picnic and the 3Arena, which were appearances of a lifetime. That was followed up by sets at OTB Festival in Buncrana and a tour of County Westmeath with Teenkix.

"I hope I can return to full action towards the end of the year and into 2022 so be sure to keep your eyes open for announcements on his Facebook & Instagram: @oisbosh.

“'4AM' is out on Deevu Records and available to download & stream on all major streaming platforms from Friday, September 17," said Ois Bosh.

Noah Scolard