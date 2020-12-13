LISTEN: The Wedding Song

What could be more welcome in these times than a little sprinkle of romance.

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Mark McKinney and Elaine McGhee, from Muff in Inishowen celebrated their marriage.

Mark, a talented musician and songwriter, composed the beautiful 'The Wedding Song' for Elaine to commemorate the wonderful event. Have a listen.

Donegal Live wishes Elaine and Mark every happiness in their future together.