LISTEN: Paul Brennan wants to set the bar high as Donegal begin season against Tyrone

Paul Brennan does not beat about the bush when he is asked what he wants most to remember from the 2021 football season when he tucks into his Christmas turkey.

Without hesitation he says: “The number one has to be the holy grail. It is what we are here for and we have the squad to do it.

“The All-Ireland? For sure, but first things first is the preliminary round of the championship, get it done and dusted which will be no easy task. “Move on and tick all the boxes along the way. But you have to set the bar high.”

The Belfast native and former Leitrim player is now a committed Donegal defender since being drafted into the squad by Rory Galllagher. Now, resident in Bundoran he plays his club football with Realt Na Mara alongside county colleague Jamie Brennan.

But first Donegal and Paul Brennan head into the Allianz Football League with three big games in succession in a reduced league group. Tyrone this weekend in Omagh, Monaghan seven days later in Ballybofey, followed by Armagh, the following week, in Armagh are the opposition in Division One North.

All-Ireland champions Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Roscommon are the teams that make up the second group in Division One South.

And after the league it is straight into the championship and Down in Newry.

For many observers the feeling is the league in its reduced format is just a warm-up competition for the championship.

But that is not how the versatile Paul Brennan sees this season's league. Paul believes given the strength of the Donegal squad no player can afford not to put their best foot forward in the next few weeks.

“Absolutely not, it has to be taken seriously. We are taking it very seriously. But at the end of the day the championship is the championship and it is the competition everybody wants to play in.

“Personally, players cannot afford to not want to play or not perform.

“We have a strong bench and a squad of guys with their hands up to take your place. And if you are not performing you could find yourself sitting on the bench come the championship.”

First up is old foes Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh.

After a lengthy lay off Paul Brennan and Donegal are now facing a hectic schedule of games in quick succession. These include the three routine games and a possible league semi-final. Should they reach the league final then that game would not be played. The league title would be shared because Donegal have that championship meeting with Down a week later.

While many would frown at such a gruelling programme, Paul is relishing the thought.

“We have been off for a good few months. I like the games coming thick and fast. Maybe the games could be spaced out one or two weeks between games but guys like playing football.

“Saturday gives us an opportunity to shake off the shackles and blow off the cobwebs and get going and seeing where we are at. But we are going after the game and two league points.”

That would be the perfect start to the season and a first sign of whether or not Paul’s Christmas to remember is a realisable dream.