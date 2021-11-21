LISTEN: St Eunan's manager Rory Kavanagh rues mistakes which cost his side victory in Ulster

St Eunan's manager Rory Kavanagh was philosophicall after his side's one point defeat to Glen Watty Grahams of Derry in the Ulster club championship, citing too many mistakes and turnovers during the game.
He was speaking to the press after the game
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.