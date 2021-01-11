PROPERTY WATCH: A Donegal home which offers period charm alongside modern features

A stunning five-bedroom home which encompasses the charm of a period home and boasts all the features and comforts of a modern day residence has come onto the market in Tieveboy.

Driving through an ornate gate, up a driveway of sweeping and mature trees, guides you to the Ballindrait property.

Attractive features

The residence comes onto the market accompanied by almost one acre of land.

The surrounding landscaped gardens allows for complete privacy and contains shrubs, plants and many mature trees. Some of the many features of this property include high ceiling heights, ornate plaster ceiling coving in many of the rooms and a spacious hallway with ornate staircase.

The internal floor area extends to almost 3,000 square feet which gives any new proud homeowner or owners ample space. A charming feature of the vestibule is a picture window which allows light to spill into the spacious entrance hall. The entrance hall contains a wrought-iron bannister which leads to the first floor.

Double garage

The property also has a detached double garage which will suit the motoring enthusiast of the home. The garage opens via two sets of sliding doors and also contains storage area.

The two reception rooms in the property house interesting and attractive features amongst which are marble and wrought-iron fireplaces with black slate hearths, decorative plaster ceiling covings and plaster ceiling roses, solid pine floors and dado rails.

The kitchen is cosy and inviting with a Stanley oil-fired range with double oven and two hotplates over, set in an attractive painted-brick alcove with an exposed timber beam. The kitchen is home to cream units, a Belfast sink and a solid wood worktop. There is also a utility room.

The dining room which is currently being used as a dining room could be changed into an additional bedroom which would make this property a six-bedroom property. The house also has three bathrooms, one of which has a free-standing bath.

Realistic guide price

The sale includes all white fittings and high-quality curtains and roller blinds.

This property is offered for sale at a very realistic guide price of €380,000 and must be viewed to be appreciated. All inquiries welcome to Henry Kee and Sons auctioneers. You can contact them between their working hours, Monday to Friday on 074 91 31050. You can also visit their website.