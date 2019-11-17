Sheer style, glamour and panache at McElhinney's Bridal Rooms "Downtown Abbey" themed showcase 

There was a real "Downton Abbey" feel to the Central Hotel in Donegal town this afternoon as McElhinney's Bridal Rooms hosted a bridal show that would have done justice to the grand ballroom in the Shelbourne Hotel.

Indeed there was no need for any books on style or etiquette this afternoon - from the beautifully presented afternoon tea served in bone china cups with delicious freshly baked confectionery and finger sandwiches. It must be mentioned that someone had neglected to turn off the Prosecco tap - it just kept flowing.

The models were simply superb, showcasing the fabulous dresses with grace and elegance - and obviously the team behind the scenes involved in originally buying the collection and displaying it this afternoon did their homework well.

