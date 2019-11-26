Anybody that plays sport will know what a hat trick is and true to form the students at the Abbey Vocational School just keep achieving these time after time,

Tonight, the opening night. there was no sign of nerves as up on 130 of a cast put in a faultless performance which is a great credit not only to the students but to all the team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes,

Without a doubt, this show will sell out so if you feel like catching a truly great show get on that phone!