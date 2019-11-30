Contact

Christmas Spirit envelops Donegal
A real festive atmosphere where Black Friday was secondary

Matt Britton

Perhaps with the long lead up to Christmas Black Friday was not the most important thing on people's minds over the last number of days in Donegal.

It was much more of a great family weekend where the thousands of visitors embraced the Christmas spirit - taking in all the facilities and entertainment that was on offer in practically all the shops in the town. Where else in Ireland would you go into the chemist for shaving gel only to be given a fresh cup of tea and mince pies??

It was just one of those days where everybody could carry on at their own pace without all the challenges of the larger urban centres.

The weekend continues with what is essentially a Christmas Festival and one that is to be enjoyed by all.

