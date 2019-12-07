GALLERY: A beacon of light shines in small Donegal Village

Despite the oncoming stormy weather the hardworking voluntary committee of the Laghey Blast Festival managed to secure their Christmas tree at the entrance to the village this evening.

The Laghey Blast Festival which has been a feature of the area for quite a number of years has, unfortunately, run its course but over the years has a made a large contribution to village life both socially and financially.

The committee used this evening's event to present €2,500 to five local charities and organisation, These included The O'Cleirigh Centre, Aras Mac Suibhne, Animals in Need, Copany FC and Naomh Bríd Ladies