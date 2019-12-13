WATCH: A stunning performance in a packed church in Donegal

You could hear a pin drop in the packed St. Anne's Church in Ballyshannon this evening when Michael English and his band performed a superb selection of Christmas music in a setting which was truly magical and so suited to the occasion.

Rev. Canon Brian Russell welcomed Michael to the church and remarked that after looking at one of his brochures that he noted that Michaels own job was a ministry in its own right- he was out there night after night uplifting people and spreading joy through.

Both the setting with the altar as a backdrop and the acoustics were perfect for the seamless performance that was to follow.

Michael included some real classics "How Great Thou Art" "Silent Night" "O Holy Night" "The First Noel" then on to "Loughlin's Ball and some of his earlier country classics

Michael English proved this evening that he is much more than a country singer - he is a man with a great and very versatile voice, a great personality on stage and will prove a great surprise to anyone more used to seeing him on the many jiving floors of the country - this man is a pure entertainer.

It would be remiss to not mention his band - superb each and every one. It was great to see Keith and Lorraine of the Showband better than ever and as for Matt McGranaghan - this man needs no introduction. A simply great evening!