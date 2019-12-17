GALLERY: Donegal tires of the traditional Christmas jumper

Last weekend the traditional Christmas Jumper was discarded in Donegal town at one of the biggest Christmas parties of the festive season when guests opted for classic chic or a throwback to the eighties.

The Abbey Hotel in the town has hosted two different options - chic or retro and the vast majority opted for the retro style of the '80s

One guest dressed in a pink tutu with sparkling stars, knee-length striped sock and Simpsons T-shirt commented; "Sure who wants to look silly in those old Santa jumpers?"