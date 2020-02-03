There was welcome news for Donegal Town this morning when the Minister of Education Joe McHugh visited Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistirí and confirmed that authorisation had now been given to proceed to the final design stage for the new multi - million euro school.

There was also further good news in that the provision of two Special Education Needs classrooms will now be included in the overall project.

It is understood that this multi-million project will commence construction in early 2021 and Minister McHugh stated that irrespective of what government is in power after next weekend’s election this much-needed school will proceed.

