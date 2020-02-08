Emergency services take precautionary measures in Donegal

Contact
Crews from the Donegal Civil Defence and Donegal County Council were on duty this evening at the main car park on the quayside this evening installing precautionary measures against the expected storm surge.
Garry Martin, Director of Services with Donegal County Council said: "It is much better to be pro-active in situations like this. The combination of the storm surge, heavy rainfall and high tides at 5.30 am do pose a threat to nearby property.
"We are asking drivers not to park their vehicles overnight in the car park and are also distributing sandbags to businesses and to low lying residential properties in Waterloo Place, New Row and Clarendon Drive."
