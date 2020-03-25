GALLERY: The Magic of Donegal as seen through the eyes of our readers

We asked our readers to share photographs showing what the 'Magic of Donegal' meant to them, and the response has been phenomenal.

A selection of of photographs are appearing in print this week in the Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Donegal Democrat.

Many people are housebound at the moment, or living away from home and not sure when they will be able to visit as a result of the coronavirus crisis. These photographs will bring our lovely county that bit closer and we hope they will lift the spirits of our Donegal readers at home or abroad.

Thank you to everyone who shared their favourite people and places of Donegal.