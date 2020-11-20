Photo Special - A case of so near and yet so far for Finn Harps in dramatic FAI Cup tie

It was a case of so near, and yet so far, for Finn Harps in Friday night's incident-packed Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final clash at a sodden Finn Park.

Double-chasing Shamrock Rovers got three penalties and scored from two of them as they got out of jail and came from 2-0 down to overcome plucky Finn Harps 3-2.

Harps deservedly led at the break after a purple patch saw goals from Barry McNamee and Stephen Folan in a five minute spell, but Rovers struck back in the second half with two successful but controversial spot-kicks from Arron McEneff and what turned out to be the winner from Graham Burke.

PHOTOS by Seb Daly/Sportsfile