Photo gallery: Part 1 - Donegal Junior Hurling Championship special - Aodh Ruadh versus MacCumhaills B

Aodh Ruadh were too strong for Sean MacCumhaill's B team in the Donegal Junior Hurling Championship/
Conor Kennedy, Gareth Sheerin and Rory Cullen were among those in fine form for the winners while a depleted MacCumhaill’s only had 13 players at the start of the match in Pairc Aoidh Ruaidh.
Ballyshannon will be looking to win this championship that they last took in 2019 and still have the forever young Peter Horan, who has just turned 40.
The final score was 2-33 to 1-0.
