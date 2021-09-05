Photo gallery Part 2- Donegal Junior Hurling Championship special - Aodh Ruadh versus MacCumhaills B

More photos from the Aodh Ruadh - Sean MacCumhaill's B Donegal Junior Hurling Championship game in Ballyshannon over the weekend.
More News
From l-r, Eileen McIntyre, NWH Ballyshannon, Paula and Karol McNern with Cassie in Paula’s arms, Ursula Smullen, Fundraising & Events Coordinator with North West Hospice and Bernie McNeely, NW Hospice
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.