Gallery: Success for Swilly Seals in Limerick

Members of Swilly Seals ASC recently participated in the National Finals of the Community Games held in the University of Limerick Sport’s Campus.

Thirteen members of the club were selected following success in the county finals to represent Donegal and the communities of Letterkenny, Milford, Glenswilly-Churchill and Gaoth Dobhair

The highlight of the day was meeting Brendan Hyland, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, for photos and medal presentations.

Hyland spoke to the competitors before each session and spoke of his fondness for the Community games.

Swilly Seals ASC say they are 'immensely proud' of all of their swimmers and is particularly pleased at how ably represented Donegal was with the members who travelled to Limerick last weekend.

Given how the age categories were structured, some athletes were competing against older athletes on the day and did so with incredible grit and determination.

Among the Donegal medal winners were: Cian Anderson from Milford who secured third place in the u12s 50m backstroke; Cara Murphy from Letterkenny who placed 4th in the U12 20m freestyle; Sophie Temple from Letterkenny who secured third place in the U12 50m breaststroke; Anya Duffy from Letterkenny who placed fourth in the U12 50m backstroke; and Gaoth Dobhair twins Caoimhe nic Aoidh, third in the U14 50m butterfly, and Éabha Nic Aoidh, third in the U14 50m breastroke.

Top 10 national places in highly contested events were achieved by Bláithín Cunningham, Patryk Zachwieja, Ita Mc Gee, Cillian Murphy and Ava Doherty.

With Molly Nulty now having progressed to the National Short Course Championships which are being live-streamed on YouTube and held in Dublin in two weeks’ time, the sky is the limit with this talented group of young athletes.