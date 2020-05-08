GALLERY: Donegal nurse in NHS as it faces biggest health crisis in living memory

Little did one Donegal mature student think, three years ago, he would play a vital role in the NHS as it faced its biggest health crisis in living memory.

In 2017, Inishowen student Johnny Lynch from Buncrana was celebrating his graduation from North West Regional College (NWRC) in Derry.

The Access Student, who had returned to education as a mature student, had no idea that three years later, the skills he had developed as a third year nurse would become vital, as the NHS faced its biggest health crisis in living memory.

Johnny, now in the third year of a Nursing Degree Course at Ulster University at Magee, will graduate as Registered Nurse in September, and has been mobilised into the workforce to assist the NHS to support the Covid-19 response.

He joins scores of former NWRC students, now working on the frontline during the pandemic, as nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, radiologists, carers, healthcare workers, midwives, and sonographers.

Johnny Lynch returned to education in 2016 when he enrolled on NWRC’s Adult Learning University Access Diploma in Health and Welfare. Validated by Queen’s University Belfast, the Access course provides students, who have been out of education, a pathway to Higher Education and University study. NWRC also offers Access Courses validated by Ulster University, in Combined Studies and Science.

The Dad of three, enrolled on the Access Course at NWRC in 2016.

Johnny said: “I decided to complete the Access Course as I had not finished my education and I wanted to pursue a career in Nursing or Social Work, but in the end, I opted for Nursing.

“I found out about the course by searching online and I met with Theresa McLoone from NWRC to discuss the possible outcomes. After completion of the course I started in Ulster University in 2017.

“I am currently nursing on the front line with the NHS. All third year nursing students have been mobilised to help the already stretched workforce. I will qualify in September as a Registered Nurse.

“I would definitely recommend the course to anyone. The support at NWRC is excellent, from support with assignments to Maths Pod which I found to be outstanding,” said Johnny Lynch.

Theresa McLoone Course co-ordinator for University Access Diploma in Health and Welfare said: “Many people, for various reasons were unable to complete their education when they were younger. Our Access Course at North West Regional College offers an opportunity for students normally over 19 years of age on 1 July in the year of entry and who normally have been out of full time education for at least a minimum of two years, a chance to return to study on a full time or part time basis, at our Strand Road and Strabane campuses.

“The college has a rich tradition of assisting students as they take this first step back into education, setting them out on the journey of new and successful careers.

“Our Access Courses are available in Health and Welfare, Science and Combined Studies, and are all validated by local universities. I would encourage anyone interested in returning to education to speak to our lecturers who can offer them advice and support.

“We are extremely proud of all of our former and current students who are using the skills they have learned at NWRC to assist the community in these worrying and uncertain times,” said Ms McLoone.

