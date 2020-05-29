GALLERY: You can't keep a Donegal Gael down

It's hard to keep a good Gael down, especially in Donegal.

Last weekend, 170 members of Moville GAA Club in Inishowen took part in the 'Run for Pieta' over 24 hours, Saturday into Sunday and raised a fabulous €2,770 for Pieta.

Club PRO, John Peto told Donegal Live: "It was a brilliant day, planned and delivered by Declan McDermott, which got people active in Australia, Angola, New Zealand, England, Dublin, Derry and across every corner of the Parish.

"We braved some tough weather to come together separately and here's a wee gallery and video of everyone involved."