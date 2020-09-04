BBC's Barra filming a new series on the Foyle

Popular BBC weather presenter, Barra Best, has been out on Lough Foyle for his forthcoming series Barra on the Foyle.

Speaking to Donegal Live, the man who is better known for wearing sharp suits then wetsuits, said he was heading to Inishowen in a punt, built by Culmore man, Kevin Lynch.

He added: “Basically, for the next series of Barra on the Foyle, we are following in the track of these guys who built their own punt by hand and are hoping to take part in a few regattas.

“We are just looking to see how it is done and giving it a go as well. I have been told I need to get into my wetsuit first because there is a chance it could tipple but fingers crossed that doesn't happen.

“Barra on the Foyle is charting some of the activities that happen along the river and the journey of the rivers that meet up to become the Foyle: the Derg, Mourne, Finn and Strule. I have done a bit of white water rafting and an ice bath challenge, which was excruciatingly cold but good craic.

“In Strabane, we were able to reunite a woman, who was a baby at the time, with the man who rescued her in his boat following the flooding there in the 1980s. The series will, hopefully, be broadcast at the start of 2021,” said Barra with a smile.