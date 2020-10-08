GALLERY: What lies beneath Dunree Hill?

A Donegal history group has moved one exciting step forward in the uncovering of Inishowen's medieval history.

The West Inishowen History and Heritage Group welcomed Earthsound Geophysics to Dunree Hill, on Wednesday past, to carry out investigations.

Speaking to Donegal Live, John McCarron, the groups PRO said: “Earthsound Geophysics carried out an Archaeological Geophysical survey of what we believe to be the site of Cill Ard, a medieval monastery on Dunree Hill.

“Earthsound have now collected their data by means of their wheeled survey device. The results of this field assessment will be known in due course. We await the results with hope and much anticipation of what lies beneath.

“Our chair, Mr John J Hegarty, has overseen and managed this project from the outset. John is himself an archaeologist and we would like to congratulate him on bringing the project to this stage.

“West Inishowen History and Heritage Group would also like to thank the landowner, Mr Bradley, for his co-operation and for allowing the survey to take place on his land. We would also like to thank the Creative Ireland Donegal Initiative for its help in funding the project,” said John McCarron.





