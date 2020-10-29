WATCH: Donegal's Thomas and Mr O'Kane are two peas in a pod

The craic was 90 in Craigtown NS, Tullanree, Carndonagh, as the pupils assembled in their Hallowe'en costumes.

Young Thomas McGonagle, who is in Third Class with Mrs Noone, had the whole place in stitches when he came in dressed as school principal, Mr Gerard O'Kane. As you can see from the photographs below, Thomas did a very fine job.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Thomas' mammy, Andrea Mills said the whole school “just buckled laughing” when Thomas walked in on Friday.

Andrea said: “It was so funny. The Principal, Mr O'Kane is so class. He dresses up as something different every year for Hallowe'en. This year he was Gru from Dispicable Me and Minnions and last year he was Bert from Mary Poppins. We knew he would be up for the craic.

“So, one day, going up to school, we were thinking about what Thomas was going to dress up as for Hallowe'en and I said to him, 'Wouldn't it be great craic if you dressed up as Sir?' and he went, 'Oh my God Mammy that would be so funny'.

“Gerard is also a referee, so I said to Thomas, 'Why don't you dress up as him as a referee?' because, I was thinking, 'Where am I going to get a shirt?' But Thomas was adamant and he said that Sir always had a red tie, so he needed a red tie. Thomas was completely up for it. He is great craic.

“I got a bald cap from my sister and sure the wane is still wlaking around with clattered with eyelash glue. I can't get the glue off him. So, we put it on and Thomas just thought it was so funny, dressed up as the teacher, complete with glasses with the chain on them. He did get a bit nervous heading out the door and was wondering if he had crossed the line. But, no, the whole place was just buckled laughing whenever he came in. The Principal thought it was hilarious and everyone was having a great giggle about it,” said Andrea.





