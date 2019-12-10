Gallery: Letterkenny parkrun celebrates 200th event

Contact
The Letterkenny parkrun who celebrated their 200th run on Saturday last.
It is not a race against other runners, but a 5k timed run and it can really be whatever you want it to be, whether that's for fun or as part of a training plan.
It offers an opportunity for all the local community, male or female, young or old, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy this beautiful park and get physically active into the bargain.
"We want to encourage people to jog or run together irrespective of their ability – this event is truly open to all and best of all it really is free.
Taking part is easy – just register before your first ever parkrun. The great thing is that you only ever need to do this once! Then just set your alarm for Saturday morning and get yourself there
Well done to all who took part last Saturday and indeed in all or any of the past 200 outings - here's to the next 200!
