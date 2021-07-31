Photo special: Letterkenny Busking Festival a great success

The Letterkenny Busking Festival proved to be a great success on Saturday.
It attracted a good number of participants and there was a great variety in the acts.
The atmosphere that it generated was great all around the town and great credit is due to Letterkenny Chamber and all involved.
Photos by Clive Wasson.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.