GALLERY: Donegal community celebrates end of fruitful summer with Covid-safe street party



Residents of a Pettigo housing estate have really epitomised how community spirit can get people through the toughest of times.

The Termon Villas Residents Association was set up during to tidy and brighten up a few areas in their park and also to get the residents together and have something to do during Covid lockdowns.

Catherine Curristan from the Residents Association said: “It was a huge success and our park looks blooming lovely and we’re all very happy residents.”

To celebrate the success of the project, and the way in which it brought the community together, ‘Grub on the Green was organised for Saturday, August 21.

“But it turned into a street party due to the downpours that morning,” said Ms Curristan. “Lo and behold the rain stopped at 3.50pm and it was a mad rush to get tables and chairs to the street as the sun tried to shine.

“A huge thank you to the Forge FRC for sponsoring the bouncy castle and ice cream van on the day. They went down a treat with both the younger and older children ,and to our free musicians.”

Ms Curristan outlined all the work that was done in the park over the Covid lockdowns.

“Areas were cleared, flowers planted, fences painted an everyone helped to make our park a beautiful place in these difficult times,” she said.

“The plants are watered daily and the rota is a great excuse to get out and help and have an auld gossip and catch up.

“All this work couldn’t have been done without the help of THe Forge FRC, JM Joinery and Envirogrind. They all sponsored the machinery, compost, mulch, wooden fencing, paint, flowers, power hosing and all we needed to do the work.

“To Cllr Michael McMahon and Donegal County Council for funding to keep the work going, a huge thank you, and to all the residents who helped in different ways.

“Roll on 2022.”