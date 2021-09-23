Search

23/09/2021

GALLERY: New phase of specialist conservation work underway at 15th century Donegal church

The site was once at the heart of the old Killybegs

Siobhan McNamara

Conservation work is underway at St Catherine’s Church in Killybegs, an historically important structure dating back to at least the 1400s.

This latest work is part of an ongoing project to conserve the church and to uncover the many stories it has to tell about the history and heritage of the area. It is thanks to a massive effort from the community with support from the Heritage Council that conservation work began, and is continuing, on this structure.

Conservation work is of a particularly delicate nature on such an old structure, and everything is carried out under strict guidelines.

The current phase of work is taking place thanks to grant assistance Killybegs History and Heritage Committee received from Minister Malcom Noonan’s office at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. This is in association with Donegal County Councils Heritage and Conservation offices. The lead architect is Duncan McLaren of Dedalus Conservation and Architecture. Richard Crumlish Archeology, Glen Head Stone are the main contractors and stone masons. 

The National Monuments Office has sanctioned this latest phase of conservation measures which take place over the next few months.

St Catherine’s Church and graveyard, it’s significance to the Killybegs community, and place in local history is well documented the Virtual St Catherine’s exhibition at http://virtualstcatherines.net/

