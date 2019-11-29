Gallery: Irish Heart Foundation Quiz Night in Bruckless

Contact
The Annual Irish Heart Foundation Quiz organised by Teresa and Danny Byrne and family took place in Mary Murrin’s Bar in Bruckless last Saturday night.
Once again a large crowd was in attendance creating twenty very competitive teams.
A great night was had by all. Thanks to everyone who took part and all the helpers on the night.
Thanks also to those who gave spot prizes and made donations for this worthy cause.
The total raised on the night plus donations was €2,552. 00.
Funds raised will be divided between the local Community First Responders Group and the Irish Heart Foundation.
Photos: Siobhan McGowan
