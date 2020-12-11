FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Moville Community College Annual Formal (2013)

A look back in time and back to 2013 with some archive photographs from the Moville Community College annual formal held at the Redcastle Hotel.

Arriving by limos, tractors and even rally cars the style on display was something else.

After enjoying a scrumptious meal, awards were presented to a number of students by fellow students.

Enjoy the photographs and if you recognise anyone, feel free to tag and share.

#FlashbackFriday #DonegalLive #Donegal #DonegalDemocrat #DonegalPost #InishTimes