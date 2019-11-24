Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Diaspora recognise the contributions of Donegal at prestigious dinner
See Gallery

Well known Donegal people honoured in the Grosvenor House

Reporter:

Matt Britton

The prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in Belgravia in London adopted a mantle of green recently as hundreds of guests descended on the hotel to celebrate the achievements of Irish people in the UK.

Indeed the guests may not have been all first generation Irish but just like Patrick’s Day in the United States, they were all proud of their Irish connections on the night.

It was an evening filled with plenty of music, dancing  and honouring their compatriots on the night.

                                                                                                                                                                         Presented by the personable Eamonn Holmes of Sky and Aoife Ni Thuairisg from TG4, a litany of stars lit up the red carpet on a night that was as memorable as it was Irish, so much so that even Piers Morgan made a strong claim on his “Irishness”                              

Donegal was very much to the fore when it came to awards. First up with the Donegal connection was Anna Friel who received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television. She told the audience of her family roots in Donegal and Belfast  before teasing fans with the news that filming of the crime-noir series “Marcella” - has just been completed.  

The parish of Inver performed par excellence when both businessman Tim Kelly and cyclist Katie George Dunlevy took two prestigious awards.          

Tim Kelly from Frosses, a former Donegal Person of the Year, well known in the communications and rail industries and particularly for his contributions to charity received the accolade for the outstanding contribution to business.

Another lady well familiar to us all in Donegal is Paralympian Katie George Dunlevy from Mountcharles. Katie George is a multiple gold medal winner in both the Paralympics and three times world champions received the award for her outstanding contributions to sport .

Photographs; Courtesy of Chris Egan at the Irish Post

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie