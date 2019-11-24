The prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in Belgravia in London adopted a mantle of green recently as hundreds of guests descended on the hotel to celebrate the achievements of Irish people in the UK.

Indeed the guests may not have been all first generation Irish but just like Patrick’s Day in the United States, they were all proud of their Irish connections on the night.

It was an evening filled with plenty of music, dancing and honouring their compatriots on the night.

Presented by the personable Eamonn Holmes of Sky and Aoife Ni Thuairisg from TG4, a litany of stars lit up the red carpet on a night that was as memorable as it was Irish, so much so that even Piers Morgan made a strong claim on his “Irishness”

Donegal was very much to the fore when it came to awards. First up with the Donegal connection was Anna Friel who received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television. She told the audience of her family roots in Donegal and Belfast before teasing fans with the news that filming of the crime-noir series “Marcella” - has just been completed.

The parish of Inver performed par excellence when both businessman Tim Kelly and cyclist Katie George Dunlevy took two prestigious awards.

Tim Kelly from Frosses, a former Donegal Person of the Year, well known in the communications and rail industries and particularly for his contributions to charity received the accolade for the outstanding contribution to business.

Another lady well familiar to us all in Donegal is Paralympian Katie George Dunlevy from Mountcharles. Katie George is a multiple gold medal winner in both the Paralympics and three times world champions received the award for her outstanding contributions to sport .

Photographs; Courtesy of Chris Egan at the Irish Post