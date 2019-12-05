Gallery: Annual Food Appeal and Christmas Lights Switch On at Lough Eske Castle

Contact
Lough Eske Castle hosted over three hundred and fifty local guests for the annual turn on of the Christmas lights ceremony on Sunday December 1st.
General Manager, Donal Cox welcomed and thanked all of the guests for all their support, followed by a performance from the Tírconaill Youth Choir, a special visit from Santa Claus and disco in the Castle ballroom for all the wee ones.
The winner of the Castle’s annual story writing competition this year, Isabella McHugh from St. Macartan’s National School in Bundoran, was also crowned The Princess of the Castle – The Princess was treated to a Chocolate Christmas Tea Party with her family and classmates on the day.
The team at Lough Eske Castle also launched the annual Christmas food appeal.
The Castle invites everyone to help support the local Society of St Vincent de Paul by bringing non-perishable food, such as tinned soups, pasta and sauces, to feed local Donegal families in need during the festive period.
The turn on of the Christmas lights at Lough Eske Castle sees the start of the festive season and events at the Castle, including Teddy Bear’s Afternoon Tea Parties throughout December, Festive Traditional Afternoon Tea served every day and also the new St Stephen’s Night Gala Dinner.
Photos: Siobhan McGowan
