Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gallery: Annual Food Appeal and Christmas Lights Switch On at Lough Eske Castle

Lough Eske Castle hosted over three hundred and fifty local guests for the annual turn on of the Christmas lights ceremony

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Lough Eske Castle hosted over three hundred and fifty local guests for the annual turn on of the Christmas lights ceremony on Sunday December 1st. 
General Manager, Donal Cox welcomed and thanked all of the guests for all their support, followed by a performance from the Tírconaill Youth Choir, a special visit from Santa Claus and disco in the Castle ballroom for all the wee ones.
The winner of the Castle’s annual story writing competition this year, Isabella McHugh from St. Macartan’s National School in Bundoran, was also crowned The Princess of the Castle – The Princess was treated to a Chocolate Christmas Tea Party with her family and classmates on the day.
The team at Lough Eske Castle also launched the annual Christmas food appeal. 
The Castle invites everyone to help support the local Society of St Vincent de Paul by bringing non-perishable food, such as tinned soups, pasta and sauces, to feed local Donegal families in need during the festive period.
 The turn on of the Christmas lights at Lough Eske Castle sees the start of the festive season and events at the Castle, including Teddy Bear’s Afternoon Tea Parties throughout December, Festive Traditional Afternoon Tea served every day and also the new St Stephen’s Night Gala Dinner.
Please see the hotel website for more information.
www.lougheskecastle.com

Photos: Siobhan McGowan

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie