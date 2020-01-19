Contact

Donegal GE2020 canvass hits the streets

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

While The General Election of 2020 was declared last Tuesday, it has only been in the last couple of days that the campaign has hit the streets in earnest. 
Two of the outgoing TDs Pearse Doherty and Pat the Cope  Gallagher were out in the south of the county, but again due to the vagaries of the Donegal constituency the did not venture south of the Ballintra Laghey line. 
The Deputy leader of the Sinn Féin party and the party's Finance spokesperson, Mr Doherty began his canvass in Pettigo and was accompanied by Cllrs Noel Jordan and Michael McMahon. 
Meanwhile Pat the Cope Gallagher started his canvass in Donegal Town, in the company of among others, Cllr Micheal Naughton. 
'The Cope' served as Leas Cheann Comhairle in the last Dáil. 
12 candidates are known to have declared their intentions to run in the Donegal five seater to date. 
The election takes place on Saturday, February 8. 


