Honorary Life Membership of IFA given to well known and popular Donegal farmer

One of Donegal's most well known and respected farmers has been given Honorary Life Membership of the Irish Farmers' Association.

Killygordon's Patrick Kelly (senior) is a former Donegal IFA chairman and was one of the county's most active IFA members for many years, representing the county on the national council and having served on a number of committees.

A special presentation was made to him at the Donegal IFA annual general meeting in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, to mark the occasion.

The guest speakers were Liam MacHale, IFA Director of European Affairs, and David Brown, Ulster Farmers' Union Deputy President. Photos Clive Wasson