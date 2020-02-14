Lifford's new streetmap points the way forward

Lifford's impressive new street map was unveiled today, (Friday), and was accompanied by an appeal for locals to get involved with the local Tidy Towns committee in an effort to highlight the very positive things the town had to offer.

Committee member, Dolores O'Kelly, a long time proponent of the idea of promoting the best the border town had to offer and her colleagues had initially proposed the idea of the map when approached by Lifford Credit Union when it looked for positive ways to mark its 50th anniversary by way of contributing to local tidy towns committees in its catchment areas.

Ms O'Kelly said they owed a huge debt of gratitude to that body for sponsoring their streetmap.

She outlined their reasons for deciding to erect the map and outline some of their success over the years including the provision of bilingual street signs, maintaining clean streets, grass cutting, planting of trees, shrubs and flowers twice yearly and litter collections.

She also thanked the many businesses in town for their financial support over the years, Donegal County Council, the local councillors and their development initiative fund, Tús, the community work placement initiative and DSP participants whose work kept the town clean and well maintained; the Lifford-Clonleigh Resource Centre; Lifford Courthouse and the parish as well as her two colleagues in the Tidy Towns committee, Tina McBrearty and Charlie McCauley and appealed for more to join up and get involved.

She also recalled the great work done by the late Danny McGavigan who watered their 20 flower baskets every summer for many years.

Speaking on behalf of Lifford CU, secretary and board member, Robert Brennan said they were delighted to be involved with the project.

Local councillor, Gerry Crawford, paid tribute to the organisers for taking the initiative to get this sign erected.

He thanked the Lifford Credit for their contribution to the town over their 50 year existence saying it had helped many over the years and continued to do so to this day

He also praised the Tidy Towns group and Ms O'Kelly for their hard work and endeavour which had also contributed in many ways to the town.

Mr McCauley performed the unveiling ceremony which was followed with refreshments and a reception at Lifford Courthouse which was enjoyed by the large crowd that attended.