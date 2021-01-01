National news - Gardaí raid New Year's Eve sheebeen bash
Donegal flag on wall of sheebeen
Gardaí executed a search warrant of a suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare Town, yesterday evening at approximately 8.30pm.
Gardaí carried out the search and met with approximately 15 people socialising in a shed at the rear of a house.
The shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub and among the items adorning a wall was a Donegal flag!
Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed, seized the intoxicating liquor and the drink optics and spirit dispensers.
Investigations are ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.
