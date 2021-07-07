Centre of Hope opened in Moville in memory of Donegal family who died in tragic accident

A woman whose family died in a drowning on Lough Foyle last year, has launched a 'centre of hope' in their memory.
Geraldine Mullan survived the tragedy on August 20 in which her husband John, son Tomás (14) and daughter Amelia, six, drowned.
The family was returning home to Moville following a day out in Derry when their car left the road and plunged into the lough.
Mrs Mullan survived when she managed to climb onto the roof of the vehicle.
Mrs Mullan opened the new non-profit centre of well-being based at her husband’s gardening business in Moville in their memory.
“I lost my family and my life as I knew it, irrevocably changed from that night.
“Since then, the love I have received from the community has enabled me to carry on and try to be the best I can to honour the memories of my John, Tomás and Amelia.
"John was all about family and community, a loving husband and father and a big part of the community with his business Moville Garden Centre,” she said.
Mrs Mullan said her children were “full of life, love and joy” and were very involved in the community.
“To honour their legacy, the Mullan Hope Centre – with Hope standing for Hub Of Positive Energy – is a community based non-profit organisation/ company limited by guarantee, being set-up in the very premises owned by John and where there are so many happy memories of John, Tomás and Amelia," she said.
The new hub will serve as a centre for community groups and other events and be a place for people to gather and engage with each other.
More News
From July 8, PUP will be closed to new applications and the information in this graphic will no longer be relevant
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.