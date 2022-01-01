A stunningly luxurious residence comes onto the market in Donegal Town

An outstandingly luxurious property has come onto the market in the Donegal Town area. It is rare that a property of this standard comes onto the property market in the county.
The house, which is located in Rossmore is elegantly appointed Scottish Baronial style residence constructed to the highest caliber and craftsmanship throughout.
Approached through electric gates, the house occupies an elevated position sheltered by mature woodland and commands over 50-metres of shoreline frontage into Donegal Bay positioned on the periphery of Murvagh peninsula in the south of the county.
The accommodation is centred around an impressive double-height entrance foyer featuring a handcrafted imperial-style staircase. A towering gothic style window pours light into the expansive hall which is complimented by a black Kilkenny limestone fireplace dating to around 1820 together with exposed ceiling trusses.
A door leads into a church-style games room and bar featuring a stunning Victorian stained glass window under an ornate vaulted ceiling. Viewings are strictly by appointment with agents, only and price is on application.
Those interested in the residence must satisfy themselves on all details relating to the home.
The agent is Rory Dorrian of DNG Dorrian and he can be contacted on 074 97 31 291 for further detail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.