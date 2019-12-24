PICTURE GALLERY: See Picture Gallery of Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club presentations

Contact
Gaoth Dobair Golf Club held their presentation night before Christmas.
See our picture gallery from event with winners below
1 Hugh Mc Bride winner of the Seniors Christmas Hamper with Captain Pat Sweeney at Gaoth Dobhair GC recently.
2 Matthew Harkin winner of the Barr na Gaoithe sponsored Hamper with Eoghan Gillespie sponsor and Club Captain Pat Sweeney at Gaoth Dobhair GC recently.
3 Barney Boyle winner of the Gweedore Medical Centre sponsored Hamper with Club Captain Pat Sweeney
4 Seán Ó Dochartaigh winner of the Joe Kelly sponsored Hamper with Club Captain Pat Sweeney at Gaoth Dobhair GC recently.
5 Golfer of the Year winners Hugh Ó Gallchóir and Kathleen Rodgers centre with Lady Captain Aisling Mhic Cumhaill and Club Captain Pat Sweeney at Gaoth Dobhair GC recently.
6 Brendan Doherty left winner of the Mc Faddens Garage sponsored Hamper with Noel Mc Fadden and Club Captain Pat Sweeney at Gaoth Dobhair GC recently.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Insurance premiums are a real live issue now as many businesses and families seek new cover for 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.