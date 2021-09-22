GALLERY: Fans flock to Mountcharles to see St Naul's face Termon

With so much sporting activities taking place behind the curtains over the last 18 months it's refreshing to see people out and about of late.
On Sunday at Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park in Mountcharles, St Naul's welcomed Termon in the opening round of the Donegal SFC with the home team running out winners on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-11.
More News
Participants in the Mad Dogs Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle in aid of the Children's Health Foundation pictured at the finish line in Malin Head on Saturday afternoon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.