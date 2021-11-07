Report and picture special: Donegal success at Ulster Cross-Country

Rosses AC won the team title at the Ulster Novice Cross-Country Championship in Stranorlar on Saturday.

Declan Ferry led the way for Rosses, finishing as the second individual.

The Novice title was won by Sean Melarkey of City of Derry Spartans with Ferry - the recently crowned Donegal Novice champion - next up ahead of Finn Valley AC’s Jon Jo Doherty.

Charlie O’Donnell (7th), Shane O’Donnell (8th) and Fergal McGee (22nd) were the other Rosses scorers.

Letterkenny took team silver with Mark Grennan (6th), Philip McHugh (20th), John McCallion (21st) and Kevin McGee (29th) scoring.

Milford AC left with the bronze team, Marty Lynch coming in ninth to lead the way and backed up by Paddy Ryan, Anthony Doherty and Joe Gibbons.

Eimear Gormley in fourth was the best of the Donegal competitors in the novice women, coming fourth, with Lifford-Strabane’s Linda McGrath (6th), Karen Gallagher of Finn Valley (7th) and Jess Moorhead of Lifford Strabane (8th) all inside the top ten.

Finn Valley AC won the under-19 team with Sean McGinley second. McGinley suffered a fall and was beaten by Matthew Lavery (North Belfast Harriers).

Finn Valley’s Oisin Toye won the individual bronze and Diarmait Keogh was fourth.

Ultan McMenamin completed the scoring for Finn Valley in seriously courageous fashion.

Nuala Bose of Finn Valley won bronze in the under-19 girls.

Finn Valley AC’s Cara Laverty (4th) and Sarah Bradley (5th) were next up and Emer O’Brien scored in ninth as Finn Valley took the team honours.

Finn Valley’s Eimear McCarroll was fifth in the under-17 girls race. McCarroll made the long journey from Killarney, where she competed in an Irish dancing competition the previous day and ran on just two hours’ sleep.

Caolan McFadden of Cranford AC won the under-15 boys event in an impressive run and Letterkenny AC’s Mark Galvin was third with Finn Valley taking the team silver.

Emma Bonnar in tenth was the best of Donegal’s competitors in the under-15 girls.

Letterkenny AC’s Daragh Naughton was second in the under-13s boys race and Finn Valley - led by Shay McNulty in seventh - took the team honours. Mark Alexander (14th), Joshua O’Donnell (15th) and Mark Wilkinson (16th).

Faela Houston of Rosses AC was third in the under-13 girls race with her team taking the team bronze.

Finn Valley AC were the first and second team in the under-13 girls.

Oisin McBride (Cranford) and Evan Ward (Rosses) were seven and third in the under-11 boys.

Finn Valley won the under-11 girls, led by Sarola Gilligan’s ninth-place finish.

The under-9 races were both won by Finn Valley athletes with Rhia Toner and Shea Irwin impressing.