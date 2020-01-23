PIC SPECIAL: Opening night of Cinderella by Letterkenny Pantomime Society

Letterkenny Pantomime Society, who are the grand old age of 70 this year, are staging the family-favourite Cinderella in the fabulous Aura Centre, Letterkenny.

Cinderella opened last night (Wednesday) and runs until Sunday, January 26 with shows nightly at 8pm and a final matinee performance at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Director Patrick Doherty has once again excelled with the panto formula of spectacle, laughter, audience participation!

Photographer Brian McDaid went along to capture the opening night performance and as you can see from his gallery of pics, it looks a fantastic show.

This is a fun pantomime with an exquisite company of great performers and talented actor-musicians. The story of Cinderella is one of the most popular pantomimes and Letterkenny Pantomime Society have come up with an updated and contemporary version of this great show guaranteed to raise laughs.

Last night's performance will be hosted by C.L.G. Baile na nGallóglach and Ballyraine N.S.

Thursday night’s performance will be hosted by Drumoghill Church Building Fund and Drumoghill F.C. while Friday night's performance will be hosted by Kilmacrennan N.S. and Bonagee Utd. F.C. The show on Saturday night will be hosted by Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny.

Tickets are available from any of the schools or clubs or at the Aura Centre and are priced at €15 each or 2 for €25. The matinee tickets are priced at a very reasonable €10 in order to facilitate our many families who attend our show on an annual basis.

Early booking is advised!