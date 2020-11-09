Consultancy firm to establish hub in Gaoth Dobhair with the creation of ten jobs

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced that European consultancy firm, Pangea is to establish its operational hub for finance, humans resources and operations in the Donegal Gaeltacht, where it will create 10 new jobs in coming years, as it establishes its Irish presence.

Currently headquartered in Geneva with offices throughout Europe, the UK and the US, Pangea is a fast-growing company whose business model is to partner with tech companies to accelerate their global expansion. Using their extensive experience drawn from some of the world’s best technology companies, along with a history of successfully growing businesses internationally, Pangea are currently working with some of the most impressive companies in enterprise technology.

Talent

Pangea have made the decision to establish this strategic presence in Donegal due to the talent available in the region and the value they see in the partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta and the local community.

The company, with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta in cooperation with IDA Ireland, has chosen to establish an operations hub in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair, post COVID-19 lockdown, and recruitment has already commenced in recent weeks.

Ten new jobs will be created in the Donegal Gaeltacht in the administration side of the company initially from which their global network of business consultants will be managed. Pangea provide their services to a range of clients from large enterprises to start-ups across Financial Services, Life Sciences and other fast-growing sectors.

Platform

Welcoming the announcement the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D., said: “I am delighted that Údarás na Gaeltachta is announcing the establishment of a new strategic operations hub for Pangea in the Donegal Gaeltacht. I congratulate Rita Boyle and Marc Baumgartner of Pangea on choosing Ireland and Donegal as a platform from which their company will continue to prosper and provide valuable employment.”

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, T.D., also welcomed the announcement and said:“This is a significant announcement for this rural Gaeltacht area and one which I hope will bring further growth and high quality employment to the area. Even at these uncertain times it is great to see the cooperation between Údarás na Gaeltachta and IDA Ireland reaping rewards in foreign direct investment for Ireland.”

Gratitude for 'unwavering support'

Pangea COO and co-founder Rita Boyle spoke of the expansion and announcement of 10 new positions, she said:“We are incredibly excited to be expanding our operations to the Donegal Gaeltacht and wish to thank Údarás na Gaeltachta and the IDA for their unwavering support and assistance in creating this opportunity for Pangea.

"We see the talent in the region and the ability to create a long term, strategic presence in Donegal as a competitive differentiator for us. We’re working with some of the most innovative and fast growing technology companies in the world and we believe that the Irish warmth, professionalism and general talent will connect very well with our clients.”

Skilled workforce

Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Anna Ní Ghallachair, said on behalf of the Board:“It is very encouraging for the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta to see innovative and modern projects being set up in Ireland’s Gaeltacht areas where a skilled workforce will provide companies with the growth and expansion opportunities that they require.

"The unique language communities that define the Gaeltacht provide a culture of innovation and creativity in which businesses can prosper and grow with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

"Pangea’s decision shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work life balance in the Gaeltacht resonates with overseas investors and Ireland’s value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remains intact despite the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Perfect base

Making the announcement Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive Officer, Údarás na Gaeltachta said:“Údarás na Gaeltachta is delighted to welcome global tech business experts Pangea ‘home’ to the Donegal Gaeltacht and look forward to forging a long-lasting partnership with the company as it expands and grows over the coming years. Ireland's Gaeltacht areas have the potential to provide businesses of all types with a perfect base from which to be connected with the world while enjoying world class work life balance for their employees.

"Our gteic network of digital and innovation hubs have forged links worldwide through the fantastic companies that have set up and relocated there and Údarás na Gaeltachta will continue to support and develop this burgeoning digital ecosystem.

"We would like to acknowledge the cooperation and assistance of IDA Ireland in assisting Pangea to choose their new home in Ireland. Údarás look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with IDA Ireland to help Ireland to compete strongly for inward investment.”