Supporting local businesses in Donegal - today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five

Gift It, Ardara

https://www.facebook.com/Gift-It-1091981264179345/

For all your gift needs. Check out our Facebook for more details

Brittons Pharmacy, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/BrittonsPharmacy

Check out our many great offers on Facebook or just drop in.

Michael G Shiel Solicitors, Letterkenny

https://mgshiel.com/



Brittons Ins, Donegal

https://www.brittoninsurance.ie/

Quick quotations online .Visit our website for more information.

Sweet News, Killybegs

https://www.facebook.com/sweetnews.killybegs

Online Sweet Shop & Gifts - See our Facebook for more inforamtion